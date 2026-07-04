Man shot by four masked gunmen in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at the hospital after being shot multiple times early Saturday at an apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Sans Souci neighborhood.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Barnes Road S. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a person shot, a JSO news release states.

Officers arrived and located a man in the 40’s suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, the news release states. His injuries were characterized as non life threatening.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing in front of his apartment building, when four unknown suspects armed with rifles and handguns approached him and started shooting,” according to the news release.

The shooters are described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks, the news release states.

No arrests were announced. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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