First Alert Weather: Hot July 4 with a few inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is clear and quiet with temperatures in the 70s.
- Today will be hot and humid. Highs will rise into the middle 90s (upper 80s at the beaches) with feels like temperatures 100-105F.
- Beach communities and much of southeast Georgia will likely remain totally dry today. Inland areas will see a few showers and thunderstorms, with the highest coverage expected south of I-10 and along/west of US-17 in northeast Florida.
- Storm threats today will be dangerous lightning (someone was struck and killed by lightning in Ft. Myers yesterday), heavy downpours, and gusty winds.
- There is a moderate risk of rip currents up and down the coast today. Beach goers should swim with a buddy and under the supervision of a lifeguard.
- Jacksonville-area fireworks celebrations look dry and warm, with any lingering inland showers dissipating near/after sunset.
- Sunday will be similarly hot and humid with higher coverage of afternoon storms across the entire area.
- Next week will be very hot and humid, with decreasing coverage of rain by Tuesday.
- Our long-term drought continues.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Hot and humid, a few inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 96 (Feels like 100-105)
TONIGHT: Warm and mostly clear. LOW: 75
SUNDAY: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like 100-105)
MONDAY: Hot and humid, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like 100-105)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon shower. 77/97 (Feels like 105-108)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon shower. 78/98 (Feels like 105-110)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 77/94 (Feels like 100-105)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 75/95 (Feels like 100-105)
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