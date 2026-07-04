First Alert Weather: Hot July 4 with a few inland storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is clear and quiet with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will rise into the middle 90s (upper 80s at the beaches) with feels like temperatures 100-105F.

Beach communities and much of southeast Georgia will likely remain totally dry today. Inland areas will see a few showers and thunderstorms, with the highest coverage expected south of I-10 and along/west of US-17 in northeast Florida.

Storm threats today will be dangerous lightning (someone was struck and killed by lightning in Ft. Myers yesterday), heavy downpours, and gusty winds.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents up and down the coast today. Beach goers should swim with a buddy and under the supervision of a lifeguard.

Jacksonville-area fireworks celebrations look dry and warm, with any lingering inland showers dissipating near/after sunset.

Sunday will be similarly hot and humid with higher coverage of afternoon storms across the entire area.

Next week will be very hot and humid, with decreasing coverage of rain by Tuesday.

Our long-term drought continues.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Atlantic remains quiet through the next week and beyond First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Hot and humid, a few inland afternoon storms. HIGH: 96 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: Warm and mostly clear. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Hot and humid, scattered afternoon storms. 75/93 (Feels like 100-105)

MONDAY: Hot and humid, a few afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like 100-105)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon shower. 77/97 (Feels like 105-108)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon shower. 78/98 (Feels like 105-110)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 77/94 (Feels like 100-105)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon shower/storm. 75/95 (Feels like 100-105)

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 4, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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