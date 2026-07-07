JSO vehicle involved in crash with injuries on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a crash with injuries involving one of its vehicles Tuesday morning. The wreck occurred at about 9 a.m. in the 7800 block of Lem Turner Road on the city’s Northside.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

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