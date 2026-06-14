ALDI expands in Jacksonville with three new stores opening in June and July 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ALDI will open three new stores in Jacksonville in June and July 2026, increasing its total store count in the city to 17 locations.

These new stores expand ALDI’s presence in the region, offering residents an easy and cost-saving grocery shopping experience.

The three new stores are located at 777 North Market Street, 1531 Monument Road, and 12777 Atlantic Boulevard. These openings bring ALDI closer to its goal of having 3,200 stores by the end of 2028.

JR Perry, regional vice president for ALDI, highlighted the value proposition for shoppers. “At our newest Jacksonville ALDI stores, customers will see why so many already choose ALDI for their weekly grocery shopping,” Perry said. “As shoppers look to stretch their dollar further, we’re excited to open these new locations and bring more people a high-quality grocery selection they want and need at the lowest possible price.”

Shoppers can expect a simple and affordable grocery experience in the new locations. Nearly 90% of items on ALDI shelves are exclusive brands, and one in three of those products is award-winning. The curated grocery selection includes organic meats, fresh produce, sustainable seafood, and standout cheese and wine selections.

Each week, the stores will feature ALDI Finds, a rotating assortment of limited-time on-trend and seasonal items. These selections range from unique foods and lifestyle goods to home decor and pet accessories.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will take place at each store on its opening date at 8:45 a.m. To celebrate the openings, the first 200 customers at each new store will receive a gift bag with ALDI product samples and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket giveaway program. All three stores will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 777 North Market Street location will open on Thursday, June 18. The store at 1531 Monument Road is set to open on Thursday, June 25, followed by the 12777 Atlantic Boulevard location on Thursday, July 2.

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