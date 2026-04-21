Body found in burned car in Middleburg being investigated as murder, Clay deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a murder after a male’s body was found in a burned car earlier this month.

Clay County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire near County Road 218 and North Mimosa Avenue on Monday, April 6.

Investigators found that the car was “possibly parked in the same location from the morning” of Sunday, April 5, CCSO said. However, the fire did not start until Monday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the person’s manner of death as a homicide, CCSO said.

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Anyone who has video surveillance from those time frames or has any information about this event is asked to call the CCSO at 904-264-6512 and ask for Det. Nicole Mosley.

You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip through the SaferWatch app.

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