County-by-County | Live updates on Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia wildfires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wildfires are continuing to burn Tuesday morning across parts of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Here’s a county-by-county update of the current conditions from the larger blazes that have already forced some to evacuate.

Northeast Florida

Baker County

Sargent Fire - 2523 acres, 81 percent contained

Clay/Putnam counties

Railroad Fire - 3,000 acres, 10 percent contained.

On Tuesday morning, crews continued fighting the blaze that’s impacting Clay and Putnam counties. The Florida National Guard is also expected to help on Tuesday as drought conditions persist throughout the state.

Several Amtrak routes were either canceled or rerouted as smoke blanketed the tracks. County leaders say sparks from a passing train appear to have ignited the fire early Sunday evening.

Roads have also been closed as some in the area have evacuated or are preparing to.

Clay County wildfire road closure

Nassau County

Connor Nelson Road Fire - 500 acres, 80 percent contained

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

Highway 82 Fire - 600 acres, 50 percent contained

Clinch County

Pineland Road Fire - 10 percent contained.

Wildfires updates, April 21, 2026

Wildfires updates, April 21, 2026

Wildfires updates, April 21, 2026

Wildfires updates, April 21, 2026

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.