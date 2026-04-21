First Alert Weather: Cool mornings, warm afternoons, very high wildfire risk remains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and cool morning commute.
- Not as breezy this morning.
- Still a very high wildfire risk today for NE Florida and SE Georgia.
- Highs in the mid 70s at the coast and lower to mid 80s well inland.
- Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the east at 5 -15 mph.
- Any wildfire smoke should blow away from Jacksonville.
- The long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated shower over the weekend with the sea breeze.
- Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice.
- Railroad fire is now 3000 acres as of early Tuesday morning. (Clay/Putnam fire that is only 10% contained)
- Brantley Hwy 82 fire in GA is 600 acres (50% contained)
TODAY: Cool start, Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High: 81
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 52
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 59/88
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated shower possible. 61/88
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88
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