First Alert Weather: Cool mornings, warm afternoons, very high wildfire risk remains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry and cool morning commute.

Not as breezy this morning.

Still a very high wildfire risk today for NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Highs in the mid 70s at the coast and lower to mid 80s well inland.

Mostly sunny skies with winds out of the east at 5 -15 mph.

Any wildfire smoke should blow away from Jacksonville.

The long-range outlook remains pretty dry with only and isolated shower over the weekend with the sea breeze.

Fire danger will stay top of mind with the worsening drought until further notice.

Railroad fire is now 3000 acres as of early Tuesday morning. (Clay/Putnam fire that is only 10% contained)



Brantley Hwy 82 fire in GA is 600 acres (50% contained)

TODAY: Cool start, Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High: 81

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 56/81

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 56/84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated shower possible. 59/88

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Isolated shower possible. 61/88

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 63/88

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