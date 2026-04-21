Brantley County Highway 82 fire: Shelter, free meal, and school closure information

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — At least 12 homes in Brantley County were destroyed Tuesday due to the rapidly growing Highway 82 Fire.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 1,500 acres and was 0% contained.

Schools in the county will be closed Wednesday.

Shelters

Brantley County Government shared the following information about shelters:

Due to the ongoing fire in our county, the following shelters are open and available:

Brantley County Library

Methodist Church — Nahunta

Little Memorial — Brown Town & Hwy 32

Hortense Church of God of Prophecy — Hwy 32 E, Hortense

Evacuation Relief Station — Nahunta First Baptist (water and restrooms available)

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Free meals

Twin Rivers Baptist Church, located at 17394 U.S. 301 N. in Hortense, began serving food at 6 p.m. and will serve until it runs out.

Schools

The Brantley County School System shared the following information about the decision to close schools on Wednesday:

“Out of an abundance of caution and in support of our community during this ongoing crisis, all Brantley County Schools will be closed tomorrow for students and staff.

“This decision has been made to ensure the safety of our students, families, and employees, and to allow our Brantley County families time and space to navigate the impacts of the fire. We know that many in our community have been directly affected, including some who have experienced the loss of their homes.

“Our hearts are with all those impacted. During times like these, we remain committed to supporting one another as a school community and would like to thank all of our volunteers and emergency responders working to meet community needs.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates regarding next steps as information becomes available.

“Thank you for your understanding, flexibility, and care for one another.”

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