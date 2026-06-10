Jacksonville man convicted of home invasion robbery faces up to life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County jury found Shane Payne Jr. guilty of home invasion robbery and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer following a November 2023 incident on Jacksonville’s Westside, State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced.

Payne subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent found to have committed a felony act.

Combined, the conviction and plea mean Payne could face up to life in Florida State Prison. Judge Jonathan Sacks will sentence Payne at a later date.

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According to prosecutors, on Nov. 30, 2023, Payne, armed with a handgun and wearing a horror movie villain mask, and an accomplice approached a man exiting his vehicle with a pizza, demanding he leave his keys in the car and stealing cash from him. The pair then forced their way inside the victim’s home and demanded money. The victim’s girlfriend and young child were present and witnessed the robbery. Payne and his accomplice stole the victim’s phone and car before fleeing the scene.

Police tracked the stolen phone to the suspects’ location, triggering a chase that ended when Payne crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

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This isn’t Payne’s only case — he also faces two counts of first-degree murder in a separate case stemming from the alleged killings of his father and a friend.

The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Trey Atkinson and Dan Skinner.

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