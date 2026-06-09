All northbound lanes of I-95 closed near Butler Blvd after crash involving JSO patrol car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) confirmed with Action News Jax that a patrol car was involved in a crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-95 near Butler Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. and promptly shut down all northbound lanes. Traffic is still moving in the southbound lanes of I-95.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) told Action News Jax that they responded to the crash and transported one adult with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether a JSO officer was the adult transported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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