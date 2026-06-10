Teenagers among those arrested for Tanglewood car break-ins, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida arrested four people, including three teenagers, following around 15 car break-ins reported in the Tanglewood area over the weekend.

CCSO said most, if not all, of the cars involved in the break-ins were left unlocked.

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The sheriff’s office advises residents to practice a “9 PM Routine,” which involves removing valuables, locking doors and securing vehicles every night.

With school out for the summer, the sheriff’s office also emphasized the importance of parents knowing their children’s whereabouts, companions and activities, noting that poor decisions can lead to serious consequences.

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The Clay County Sheriff’s Office team worked quickly to identify those responsible for the break-ins and bring them into custody.

The public is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 with any information regarding this case or other criminal activity.

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