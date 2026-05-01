Georgia wildfires: Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County is 45% contained, 109 homes have burned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are coming closer to containing the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County.

The fire is 22,532 acres and 45% contained, according to an update released by Southern Area Complex Incident Management Team, Georgia Forestry Commission, and the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office.

The total number of homes that have burned in this fire is 109, SACIMT said.

Here is the latest information from these authorities:

South of Highway 82, crews are continuing to mop up hot spots that were found in dozer berms along containment lines.

The Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) continues to work within the fire area using infrared technology to identify heat signatures for firefighters to locate and extinguish.

Crews are also mopping up hotspots along the east and west sides of Browntown Road, Albert Gibson Road, and Baker Hill Road.

South of Highway 32, crews continue to reinforce and mop up primary line as well as bay areas west of Browntown Road.

Crews continue to work installing a 200-foot wide fuel break north on timber company land from Fendig Road to Mount Pleasant Road with the help of feller bunchers and dozers to clear trees and vegetation north of Penholoway Bay.

South of Highway 32, along Fendig and Doe Roads, crews are continuing mop up operations. Along SR 110, crews continue removing felled trees around power lines and structures as well as mop up.

Re-entry update

Residents in Zone 25 (Southern Browntown) are approved to return home.

Browntown Road South of Albert Gibson is open

Boots Harrison Road will remain closed.

North of Albert Gibson will remain closed.

Please use caution when returning home. Be aware of any hazards, follow guidance from local officials, and take your time as you re-enter the area.

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Road Updates

• Hwy 110W is restricted to pass entry only

• Hwy 32 is open to 110W (residents only) No through traffic

NO THROUGH TRAFFIC MEANS NO SEMI ACCESS. Residents only at this time.

Community Support

The American Red Cross shelter in Brunswick, located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive at the Selden Park Complex, is open for evacuees and will also be providing an air-conditioned mobile unit to house small pets (dogs/cats) in crates inside the unit.

Bedding and crates can be provided. Please call 1-800-Red-Cross for more information and to communicate the unmet needs of your family or community so assistance can go where it is needed most.

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Local day shelters available at Nahunta Methodist Church and Southside Baptist Church.

A Multi-Agency Information Center will be hosted at the Atkinson Elementary School Gym Saturday, May 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Donations

Brantley Gas, 114 Satilla Ave, Nahunta is accepting donations to include new or gently used clothing, hangers, hygiene items, and empty totes with lids.

H & S Haulers, 125 Industrial Park, Nahunta is accepting nonperishable items and pet food.

Brantley County Family Connections, 10305 Main Street, Nahunta is also accepting donations.

Safety

Brantley County’s mandatory curfew from 8:30 P.M. to 6:30 A.M. will remain in effect through the duration of this incident.

There is a burn ban in place for all counties in south Georgia.

Although there was rain over the fire area, the entire region is still in a drought and all residents are asked to continue to follow the burn ban in place.

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