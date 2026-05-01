Ticket time: Drivers who illegally pass a school bus in Duval County will receive a $225 citation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended and red lights flashing will receive a $225 civil penalty, starting on May 1.

Action News Jax told you last month when Duval County Public Schools announced the launch of an AI-powered safety initiative.

All district buses are now equipped with stop-arm camera technology designed to capture license plate information of vehicles that violate Florida law by passing a stopped school bus.

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The district launched the program after a 30-day public awareness campaign. We learned during that time, April 1-21, that school police reviewed 803 potential violations. Out of those, 194 were disapproved, while 609 warnings were mailed to drivers.

Data from the district shows many of those violations happened on some of Jacksonville’s busiest roadways, including Blanding Boulevard, Edgewood Avenue West, and West Beaver Street.

You can learn more about the Stop-Arm Camera Violation Program by visiting www.duvalschools.org/buscameras.

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