On the frontlines of prevention: Meet the team working to prevent human-caused wildfires

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — As wildfire danger continues across Florida, a different kind of frontline is stepping in before a single flame sparks.

The National Fire Prevention Education Team is now in the state, focusing on stopping fires before they start by reaching people where they gather, from campgrounds to community events.

At Cary State Forest Campground in Nassau County, that work is already underway.

In the quiet of the woods, prevention starts with simple conversations.

“Was Smokey the Bear real?” one person asks.

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“Yes!” a team member responds.

Bob Beanblossom is part of the 16-member national team now spread across Florida, working alongside the Florida Forest Service to educate the public.

“We’re just happy to have them. This is a beautiful collaboration between people who really care about our natural lands,” Emma Neal, a forester with the Florida Forest Service, said.

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The goal is to reduce the number of human-caused wildfires.

“There’s 11% we can’t do anything about. Lightning, we can’t do anything about. The 89%—a lot of those are just from poor decision making,” fire prevention education team member Tim Grooms said.

And those decisions can come at a high cost.

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“For every dollar spent on education, studies show it saves $35 in suppression costs,” Grooms said.

From parking a hot car on dry grass to towing a boat with a chain dragging on the road, everyday actions can quickly spark a wildfire.

“I even heard about cars’ exhausts starting grass fires, so just being aware of those things I definitely think is good,” August Roberts, a dog walker, said.

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The team said their mission is simple: spread awareness before it’s too late.

“We appreciate you spreading the word,” one person told the group.

Because in places like this, awareness doesn’t just protect the forest—it protects the people who live in it.

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