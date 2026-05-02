FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, possible thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to widespread rain and possible thunderstorms in our area.
- Low pressure will move across our area today, bringing widespread beneficial rainfall and a chance for thunderstorms.
- Everyone will see rain at one point or another today, averaging 0.75-1.5″.
- Storm arrival timing:
- Inland southeast Georgia/I-75 corridor: 7-9 am
- Coastal southeast Georgia/I-10 corridor: 8-10 am
- Jacksonville metro: 10 am-noon
- St. Augustine to Palatka: noon-2 pm
- Conditions will dry out from north to south from mid to late afternoon.
- Storm hazards:
- Beneficial rain, heavy at times
- Lightning, frequent in the strongest storms
- Gusty winds, potentially strong at 40-60 mph in storms
- Risk for a tornado and/or hail appears low but is not zero
- Morning cloud cover and earlier arrival of rain should limit the overall tornado threat
- Tonight will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s as the cold front departs our region.
- Sunday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and less humidity!
- The cool down will be brief, as 90s return by Wednesday.
TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Rain and storms. HIGH: 74 (warmer south of Jax).
TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. LOW: 53
SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. 53/76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning. 50/82
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers/storms. 67/89
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, morning showers. 62/77
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