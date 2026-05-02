Man dies in Merrill Road crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after the car he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle early Saturday in the 7700 block of Merrill Road.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. when the driver, a male in his early 20’s, was stopping or slowing for the traffic signal at Wedgefield Boulevard, a Jacksonville police news release states.

A vehicle that was behind him crashed into the left rear of his car causing it to spin clockwise off the roadway where it struck a concrete pole at the intersection, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that struck him, driven by a man in his late 30’s, was not injured, police said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.