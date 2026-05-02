Woman dies in US 1 Palm Coast crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after losing control of the car she was driving Friday night on US 1. The crash happened at about 9:35 p.m. south of Sawmill Trace, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 29-year-old woman was traveling south on US 1 when she lost control of the red Chevrolet Impala and ran off the roadway into the center median and struck a concrete embankment, FHP said.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

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