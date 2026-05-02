Man dies after out-of-control vehicle strikes him on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was struck by an SUV early Saturday in the 6900 block of Beach Boulevard.

It happened at about 2:36 a.m. when a Toyota 4Runner, driven by a woman in her early 30s, lost control of the vehicle while traveling eastbound, a Jacksonville police news release states.

The SUV crossed the eastbound lanes, went over the curb, struck a light pole, rolled over, and then hit the pedestrian, a man in his early 20s, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.