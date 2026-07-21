Mayor Deegan unveils $2B proposed budget touting infrastructure, housing and health investments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan is looking to continue the city’s investments in infrastructure, arts and culture, and healthcare in her newly unveiled $2 billion budget proposal.

The proposed budget includes $36 million for road resurfacing, $12 million for new sidewalks and sidewalk repairs, and $25 million for septic-to-sewer initiatives.

The mayor also touted continued investments in Telehealth, meal programs for seniors, $6.3 million for housing initiatives and $4 million for Eastside development through the Community Benefits Agreement.

In her address, she emphasized the importance of investing in areas that provide substantial returns on investment

“Today, I make one simple promise to our citizens. Your money will build a safer, healthier and more affordable Jacksonville. That is the city you have earned. That is the city we will deliver and that is change for good,” said Deegan.

The proposed budget increases spending over the current budget year by about $22.5 million, primarily due to additional funding for the $1 billion public safety budget.

Council President Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) said he’s happy to see public safety fully funded in the mayor’s spending plan.

But Howland also said believes next year’s budget should be smaller than the current budget.

“It’s time that we bring the government back to right-size it, but still deliver all the essential services that we need to,” said Howland.

Council Finance Chair Will Lahnen (R-District 3) will lead the budget hearings starting in August.

“I think again, similar to last year, you’re going to see a strong desire not to start new things this year and to preserve cash while we have it,” said Lahnen.

Lahnen said he anticipates this will be a lean budget year, given the uncertainty surrounding the property tax amendment set to appear on the November ballot.

“We want to be prepared in case the property tax referendum passes, if the people decide that they want the property tax relief,” said Lahnen.

Mayor Deegan argued that, given the amendment, if passed, would not impact the budget until the 27/28 fiscal year, it would be more costly in the long run to pull back spending now.

“We need to prove and show our work of the return on investment,” said Deegan. ”Because it’s important for people to know that every dollar we invest brings back $3 in return in total to our city.”

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