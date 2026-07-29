First Alert Weather: Storms at times as heat eases only slightly

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Wednesday night, as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia until 10 p.m.

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Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Thunderstorms into Wednesday evening will be strong in spots along with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and pockets of very heavy rain.

Rain will end with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.

Hot and humid for Thursday and Friday with scattered afternoon storms as a wetter weather pattern gets underway.

Highs will still reach the mid 90s with feel like temperatures of 100+.

The weekend will be partly cloudy in the morning with heavy afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be 90-95.

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TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms … partly cloudy. Low: 77

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 94

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with a few afternoon storms. High: 96

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 75/90

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 74/93

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood