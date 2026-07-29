First Alert Weather: Storms at times as heat eases only slightly

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through Wednesday night, as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia until 10 p.m.
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Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Thunderstorms into Wednesday evening will be strong in spots along with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and pockets of very heavy rain.
- Rain will end with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.
- Hot and humid for Thursday and Friday with scattered afternoon storms as a wetter weather pattern gets underway.
- Highs will still reach the mid 90s with feel like temperatures of 100+.
- The weekend will be partly cloudy in the morning with heavy afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be 90-95.
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TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms … partly cloudy. Low: 77
THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High: 94
THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening storm then partly cloudy. Low: 76
FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot/humid with a few afternoon storms. High: 96
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 75/93
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers & storms. 75/90
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/91
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon thunderstorms. 74/93
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