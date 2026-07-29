JEA names Jody Brooks interim CEO amid Cavey’s leave of absence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA CEO and Managing Director Vickie Cavey has begun an extended leave of absence, effective immediately, the utility announced.

JEA said that Cavey’s leave is expected to last more than 14 days but fewer than 60.

Under Section 3 of JEA’s March 2025 Succession Plan, Board Chair M.G. Orender has designated Jody Brooks to serve as interim chief executive officer during Cavey’s absence.

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“I am grateful for the Board’s confidence and honored to serve JEA in this role,” Brooks said. “Our focus remains unchanged: supporting our employees, serving our customers and continuing to provide the safe and reliable utility services our community depends on every day.”

Brooks will work closely with JEA’s executive leadership team to maintain continuity of operations. The utility said its priorities and commitments remain unchanged.

JEA is a community-owned municipal utility providing electric, water and wastewater services to residents across four Northeast Florida counties.

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