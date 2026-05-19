Kevin Carrico connection emerges in second State Attorney subpoena involving JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office has issued a second subpoena in its ongoing investigation involving JEA, according to records obtained by Action News Jax Ben Becker, that has ties to City Council President Kevin Carrico.

The latest subpoena covers a litany of documents and communications between January 1, 2024 to May 14, 2026, and regards JEA owned land on William Burgess Boulevard near Yulee High School that was subject of a valuation by CBRE Valuation and Advisory Services.

Internal JEA documents obtained by Becker show the Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County Foundation approached JEA as early as March 2022 about either donating the land or leasing it for a “nominal fee” to build a teen club facility. Sources familiar with the discussions told Action News Jax the proposed nominal fee would have been just one dollar.

Email

However, JEA ultimately rejected the proposal on November 15, 2023, stating that any sale or lease of the property would need to occur at “market rate.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and the Nassau County clubs currently operate in partnership that began on August 7, 2024, just nine days before JEA sought to have the appraisal on the property which came back at nearly $1.2 million in September 2024.

The Carrico connection

The time span of the second subpoena overlaps Carrico’s role as a Vice-President at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Northeast Florida and marks the third subpoena connected to the broader JEA investigation. In April, Action News Jax first reported that prosecutors had requested a separate batch of JEA communications after revelations involving Carrico’s so-called “big favor” text message.

The message surfaced during efforts to replace a JEA board member with Carrico’s boss at the Boys & Girls Clubs. Subsequently, Carrico helped form a city council committee to look into allegations of wrongdoing at the utility.

Previously, Becker uncovered internal emails showing Carrico asked JEA to consider using ratepayer funds to sponsor events connected to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

Statement

In a statement to Action News Jax, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida reiterated that it and the Nassau County Foundation were not affiliated at the time the proposed land arrangement was being discussed.

What’s next

JEA must comply with the subpoena by May 28.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.