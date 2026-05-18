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Contractor subject of St. Johns County fraud, theft investigation, detective looking for customers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Michael Trail The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office wants to speak to people who've hired or paid Michael Trail of M&M Cabinets of North Florida. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it’s investigating a local contractor for allegations of “scheme to defraud” and “grand theft.”

The sheriff’s office posted a request on social media asking that people who’ve hired or paid Michael Trail of M&M Cabinets of North Florida, Inc to contact them.

If you have hired or paid Trail, contact St. Johns County Detective Aran at 904-209-2212 or email haran@sjso.org.

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