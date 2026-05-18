Contractor subject of St. Johns County fraud, theft investigation, detective looking for customers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning it’s investigating a local contractor for allegations of “scheme to defraud” and “grand theft.”

The sheriff’s office posted a request on social media asking that people who’ve hired or paid Michael Trail of M&M Cabinets of North Florida, Inc to contact them.

If you have hired or paid Trail, contact St. Johns County Detective Aran at 904-209-2212 or email haran@sjso.org.

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