First Alert Weather: Warm week ahead with a few isolated showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry and mild in the 70s.

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s at the beaches and near 90 degrees well inland.

High risk of rip currents at local beaches today with gusty onshore winds.

Isolated coverage of rain returns inland Tuesday and lingers through the week.

Rain totals over the next 7 days will not be significant for most locations.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 87

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated inland shower. 67/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/91

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