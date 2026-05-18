First Alert Weather: Warm week ahead with a few isolated showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is dry and mild in the 70s.
- Today will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s at the beaches and near 90 degrees well inland.
- High risk of rip currents at local beaches today with gusty onshore winds.
- Isolated coverage of rain returns inland Tuesday and lingers through the week.
- Rain totals over the next 7 days will not be significant for most locations.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 88
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 87
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, isolated inland shower. 67/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 70/90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 71/91
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