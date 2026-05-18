Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing man with dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for 68-year-old Mark Relihan, who was last seen Sunday morning.

Relihan was reported missing Sunday evening and authorities are concerned for his well-being and safety. He was last seen around 8:30 a.m., leaving his home on Crest Drive North near Ramona Boulevard in Jacksonville.

JSO says Mr. Relihan has been diagnosed with dementia, which has heightened concerns for his welfare.

Relihan is described as six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

When he was last seen, Relihan was wearing a denim jacket, a white and blue checkered shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees Relihan or knows his whereabouts to call 904-630-0500.

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