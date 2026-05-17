First Alert Weather: Increasing heat and humidity

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another hot and humid day on Sunday

Showers and storms have focused well inland this afternoon

Besides a lingering shower out by I-75 this evening, everyone stays dry tonight

Monday’s a lot like today but the rain and storms back off

Temperatures remain above average near 90 each day this week

Mornings will also be a bit warmer and more humid than what we’ve seen the last several weeks

Rain looks pretty isolated from Tuesday to Saturday with inland-moving sea breezes each day

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SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 71

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/91

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