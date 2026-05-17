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First Alert Weather: Increasing heat and humidity

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s another hot and humid day on Sunday
  • Showers and storms have focused well inland this afternoon
  • Besides a lingering shower out by I-75 this evening, everyone stays dry tonight
  • Monday’s a lot like today but the rain and storms back off
  • Temperatures remain above average near 90 each day this week
  • Mornings will also be a bit warmer and more humid than what we’ve seen the last several weeks
  • Rain looks pretty isolated from Tuesday to Saturday with inland-moving sea breezes each day

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 71

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 69/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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