First Alert Weather: Increasing heat and humidity

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s another hot and humid day on Sunday
- Showers and storms have focused well inland this afternoon
- Besides a lingering shower out by I-75 this evening, everyone stays dry tonight
- Monday’s a lot like today but the rain and storms back off
- Temperatures remain above average near 90 each day this week
- Mornings will also be a bit warmer and more humid than what we’ve seen the last several weeks
- Rain looks pretty isolated from Tuesday to Saturday with inland-moving sea breezes each day
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SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 71
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/87
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 68/90
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 69/91
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 69/90
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/90
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/91
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