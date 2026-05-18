Brad Paisley to perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in September

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Country music artist Brad Paisley will perform at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 19. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event went on sale Friday, May 15. They are available for purchase online at the theamp.com or AXS.com, and in-person at the venue Box Office. Ticket prices range from $59.31 to $127.35.

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Brad Paisley has established himself as a distinguished male solo artist in country music. He has earned three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards. Paisley has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.

Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits. In 2008, he became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. Named the CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2010, his past works have accumulated over 3.9 billion on-demand streams.

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