Recent college graduates face challenges finding jobs in their field. These strategies can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Go to college. Earn a degree. Land a job. That’s the game plan many young people follow — but recent graduates with degree in hand are reaching for doors that aren’t opening.

Charles McWhite graduated from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in December with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

During his time at FAMU, he balanced academics, internships, and directing the university’s gospel choir. Before graduation, he began applying for human resources jobs — and hit a wall.

“I’ve made it all the way to the hiring, to the interview process. And then after that it’s just crickets a lot of times,” McWhite said.

In the meantime, McWhite has been making ends meet by substituting at Duval County Public Schools. His experience is far from unique.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers found that the class of 2025 submitted more applications than the class of 2024 but received fewer job offers.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York data shows the unemployment rate for recent graduates at 5.6%, higher than the national average of 4.3%.

Ron Whittington, a spokesperson for CareerSource Northeast Florida, said we are in a “wait-and-see” economy.

“The economy’s a little bit uncertain, price of living’s higher. And so people that normally would’ve retired are staying in their jobs longer. Same kind of thing is happening to them on the employer side, because with all the uncertainty, the tariffs, government funding, et cetera, they’re withholding putting a lot of jobs out there,” Whittington said.

Action News Jax wanted to get perspective about how those in higher education are responding to the shifting job market.

University of North Florida Associate Vice President of Student Success Erin Richman and Senior Director of Industry Engagement Scott Curry say giving students real-world experience before graduation is now essential.

”The entire higher education enterprise needs to be responsive and adapting to what the environment is and equipping their students with experiences that make them ready," Richman said.

Curry said UNF has partnered with companies to understand what they’re looking for and create a pipeline between students and potential employers.

“We keep evolving our career fairs, events and activities. But then we take as much sand, if not all the sand, out of the gears when it comes to how they can be on campus and meeting our students for these opportunities when they emerge,” Curry said.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the workforce, eliminating some jobs while creating new ones. Richman said graduates should stay open to that shift.

“There are jobs that do not exist today that will exist in a year, in two years and three years because of the AI revolution, and be open to that,” Richman said.

While honing tech skills is important, Richman said graduates should never underestimate the power of a conversation.

“Create connections in places that you maybe haven’t looked, whether that’s at your gym, whether that’s at a happy hour, whether that’s at an alumni networking meeting, getting involved and making connections with other people who are in positions where they could hire you,” Richman said.

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For graduates taking jobs outside their field while they search, Whittington said that time isn’t wasted.

“Learning doesn’t stop when you’re out of college. It keeps going and going and going. The more you can pick up at different employers and on different skills, the stronger you’ll be overall as a candidate,” Whittington said.

McWhite is networking, expanding his job search to include business analytics roles, and staying optimistic.

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“I feel like the climate is going to improve. We are the next generation that sets the precedent for the next 50 years in this country,” McWhite said.

CareerSource Northeast Florida offers a free resume services, job fairs and career coaching. You can find more information here: https://careersourcenortheastflorida.com/

Action News Jax also reached out to area colleges to find out what resources they offer to recent graduates and alumni looking for work. You can find more details by clicking on each school below.

University of North Florida

Edward Waters University

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Coastal College of Georgia

St. Johns River State College

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