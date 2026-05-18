Husband of Duval judicial candidate faces scrutiny over past sexual harassment allegations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned the husband of a Duval County judge candidate resigned from a city management position amid a sexual harassment investigation, the second time he has faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Now, as voters prepare to head to the polls in August, questions are emerging that voters will have to judge for themselves.

Who is LaToya Williams Shelton?

LaToya Williams Shelton is running for Duval County Court Judge, Group One, a six-year position responsible for overseeing local civil and criminal cases.

On her campaign website, she highlights the importance of family, writing that, “Family has always been the foundation of her values and the source of her commitment to service.” Her husband, Vernon Shelton, appeared prominently in campaign photos.

‘Thigh meat’

Action News Jax has uncovered records showing Vernon Shelton resigned from the City of Jacksonville in April, where he worked as a building inspector manager. The resignation came just weeks after two women accused him of sexual harassment in workplace complaints obtained by Action News Jax.

One woman alleged Shelton “kissed me on my neck,” while another accused him of making inappropriate comments about her clothing, allegedly saying, “Look at all that thigh meat out,” and adding, “Your man must like them.”

Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton

Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton

Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton Sexual harassment allegations documented against Vernon Shelton

Criminal defense attorney and former Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has no affiliation with the judicial race, said allegations like these can carry political consequences, even absent criminal charges.

“The court of public opinion is different than the court of law,” Aronberg said.

Shelton represented husband to settle previous allegation

This is not the first time Vernon Shelton has faced allegations involving inappropriate conduct.

In 2018, while working as a math teacher in Volusia County, Shelton was accused of touching a 17-year-old student inappropriately inside a classroom, according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Investigative records also included text messages in which Shelton allegedly told the student, “I wanted to hug and kiss you…”

The sheriff’s office said the criminal investigation ended after the student and her mother declined to pursue the case further.

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Records show LaToya Williams Shelton later represented her husband in a settlement agreement with the Florida Department of Education tied to the allegations. Documents also show she notarized the agreement.

Florida law prohibits notaries from notarizing the signature of a spouse, though the statute does not specify criminal penalties for doing so.

As part of the education settlement, Vernon Shelton received a formal reprimand, was placed on two years probation, fined $750, and ordered to complete a sexual harassment course.

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Aronberg said family matters can become especially relevant in judicial campaigns because judicial candidates are restricted in what political issues they can discuss publicly.

“In a judicial race, family is more important than other races because you aren’t talking about politics or policy,” Aronberg said. “I do think it’s relevant to the discussion because it’s a race involving an officer of the court, someone directly involved with the criminal justice system.”

Statement

Action News Jax reached out to LaToya Williams Shelton for comment. In a statement, she said the allegations against her husband “don’t just distract from the real issues, they discourage good people from running for public office. That’s not what a judicial campaign should be about and it’s not what voters deserve.” Williams Shelton did not address the matter of notarizing the settlement agreement for her spouse.

What’s next

The primary election is August 18.

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