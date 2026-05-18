Man arrested after driving drunk through IRONMAN Jacksonville race, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after recklessly driving drunk through the Ironman Jacksonville Race near 5 Points on Saturday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 4:30 p.m., a vehicle driving recklessly into the pathway for runners and bicyclists was spotted by officers. The driver did not stop and forced the nearby D.U.I and the Traffic Units to pursue.

JSO says the officer’s cameras captured the times the driver nearly hit runners and bicyclists. Officer Ernesto Valerio used a PIT maneuver to stop the impaired driver.

62-year-old Darrell Simon was arrested on eight felony charges, plus several misdemeanors and violations. JSO says this is Simon’s third D.U.I arrest in 10 years.

JSO says this incident could have caused a tragedy, and they are grateful that the officer’s quick actions stopped anyone from getting hurt or possibly killed.

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