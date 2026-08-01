14-year-old arrested on 9 armed burglary charges after car break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested and faces multiple charges, including 9 counts of Armed Burglary after burglarizing cars, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, District 3 Patrol officers and their Canine Unit responded to the Greenfield Manor area after receiving reports of two individuals burglarizing cars. After officers arrived, they observed the 14-year-old and another teen break into a car. Both teens took off holding guns after officers told them to stop.

The Canine Unit officer followed the teens, commanding them to stop running. The 14-year-old continued to run. Eventually, the canine was deployed and bit the teenager, causing him to stop running amd dropped his gun.

JSO says the gun the teen had was reported stolen, and a window breaker was also found. The teenager was arrested for 9 counts of Armed Burglary, a 1st-degree felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, a 3rd-degree felony. A judge decided to hold Knight in secure detention.

Due to the suspect’s age, Action News Jax is not releasing the teen’s name or booking photo.

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