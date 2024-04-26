St. Johns County School District students honored at American Youth Character Awards

WORLD GOLF VILLAGE, Fla. — St. Johns County School District hosted its annual American Youth Character Awards on Thursday night to celebrate juniors and seniors who act as role models for their peers.

The American Youth Character Awards Banquet took place at the Renaissance at World Golf Village. Action News Jax and THE PLAYERS were the main sponsors, and Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan acted as emcee for her third year.

At the banquet, juniors and seniors from each district high school were honored for exemplifying the “Six Pillars of Character” and acting as good role models for their peers. The Six Pillars are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Nominees were evaluated based on the influence of the Six Pillars in their lives, especially as they related to overcoming obstacles, making difficult choices, generosity and self-sacrifice and community service. All honorees received certificates, pins and a school letter.

Additional seniors were also honored as Pursuing Victory with Honor nominees for displaying the Six Pillars of Character on the athletic field.

In addition, Madison Schemitz, who survived a stabbing at Mr. Chubby’s Wings by her ex-boyfriend Spencer Pearson last year, was one of the honorees for her high school at the event.

Below are photos from the event:

