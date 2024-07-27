Glynn County Police Department investigating ‘unattended death’ on St. Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into the death of a 35-year-old man on Saint Simons Island is underway.

The Glynn County Police Department said Michael Rose died in the early morning on Mon., July 22. Circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

“GCPD is aware that social media is fueling speculation about the circumstances surrounding Rose’s death. GCPD wants to reassure all that the case is under investigation and that the evidence available from the extensive work of GCPD detectives -- as well as the coroner’s autopsy report -- does not support any conclusion at this time,” the police said in a statement sent to Action News Jax.

Detectives are working to determine what exactly happened to Rose. They said they will release more information when the investigation is complete.

Any person with additional knowledge of Mr. Rose’s whereabouts during the early morning hours of Monday, July 22, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (912) 554-7802, non-emergency at (912) 554-3645, or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

