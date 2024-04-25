Chandler’s Hope Clothes Closet co-founder is Doing Good in Your Neighborhood’s April winner

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County woman who helped start a ministry to help those struggling with addiction has been recognized as the April honoree of Action News Jax Family Focus Doing Good in Your Neighborhood initiative.

Michele Holbrook and others in her community founded Chandler’s Hope Clothes Closet, named in memory of Holbrook’s son Chandler, who died of an accidental overdose in 2020.

Chandler’s Hope collects new or gently used clothes, travel-sized toiletries, hangers, snack bars, sports drinks, and water for those in need.

On Thursday, the organization received a $500 check from our Family Focus partner First Florida Credit Union.

Here is one of the nearly two dozen nominations that the organization and Holbrook received:

“I would like to nominate Chandler’s Hope Closet founded by Michele Holbrook, Marci Hamilton and Colleen Perry. They help to spread love and kindness to surrounding communities. It is heartwarming to see people come together and lend together and lend a helping hand to those in need. They are collecting gently used or new clothes. They are collecting travel sized toiletries, hangers, snack items, sports drinks and bottled water. During the cold months they collected jackets, coats, hats and gloves. This summer they will collect sun lotion, back packs and umbrellas to help people protect themselves from the Florida sun. They collected money to buy boxes of the Daily Walk Bible. They want to provide comfort and encouragement for those that need it. They go to various organizations with a well stocked trailer to share the items that have been collected. They have given out thousands of items to those in need.”

