Jacksonville in top 30% of most stressed cities in U.S., according to WalletHub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is the 60th most stressed city in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The personal finance company compared 182 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, divorce rates, and suicide rates.

The following are Jacksonville’s rankings:

Work stress: 118 out of 182

Financial stress: 38 out of 182

Family stress: 59 out of 182

Health and safety stress: 67 out of 182

Jacksonville was the highest-ranking city in Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These are the overall rankings of other Florida cities:

Miami: 72

Hialeah: 73

Tampa: 103

Tallahassee: 104

Port St. Lucie: 107

Cape Coral: 116

Orlando: 121

Fort Lauderdale: 126

Pembroke Pines: 132

St. Petersburg: 141

Cleveland, Ohio is the most stressed city. WalletHub attributes the ranking to high financial stress factors, a high separation and divorce rate, and a high violent crime rate.

The least stressed city is Fremont, California.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.