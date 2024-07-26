Jacksonville in top 30% of most stressed cities in U.S., according to WalletHub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville is the 60th most stressed city in the United States, according to a recent WalletHub study.
The personal finance company compared 182 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, divorce rates, and suicide rates.
The following are Jacksonville’s rankings:
- Work stress: 118 out of 182
- Financial stress: 38 out of 182
- Family stress: 59 out of 182
- Health and safety stress: 67 out of 182
Jacksonville was the highest-ranking city in Florida.
These are the overall rankings of other Florida cities:
- Miami: 72
- Hialeah: 73
- Tampa: 103
- Tallahassee: 104
- Port St. Lucie: 107
- Cape Coral: 116
- Orlando: 121
- Fort Lauderdale: 126
- Pembroke Pines: 132
- St. Petersburg: 141
Cleveland, Ohio is the most stressed city. WalletHub attributes the ranking to high financial stress factors, a high separation and divorce rate, and a high violent crime rate.
The least stressed city is Fremont, California.
