Civil rights attorneys call JSO one of the most violent law enforcement departments in the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nationally renowned Civil Rights Attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels are calling the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office one of the most violent law enforcement departments in the country.

They say that 23-year-old Dasuan Williams is just the latest victim of what they call JSO’s use of excessive force.

Williams was one of four known gang members arrested back in November after being targeted in a long-term drug investigation titled Operation Redlight. Videos of his arrest show JSO officers repeatedly striking Williams and tasing him multiple times.

“He could have died at that scene, and neither officer gave a care,” said Bianca Foster, Williams’ mother. “They did not care what they were doing to my son. It could have been anybody’s son, not just mine.”

But Williams’ case is not the first time JSO has been accused of using excessive force.

The 2024 arrest footage of Travis Lamar Brinkle shows JSO officers striking the unarmed man repeatedly, as they did with Williams.

The attorneys also mentioned the arrest of William McNiel, whose arrest footage also went viral after he was hit in the face and pulled out of his car during a traffic stop last year.

Crump and Daniels say that McNeil suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result.

“You see the exact same pattern and practice of brutality at the hands of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies,” Crump said.

Crump represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and other high-profile cases related to excessive force and wrongful deaths.

We reached out to JSO about the attorneys’ claims, but the department is not commenting on the allegations due to pending legal action.

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