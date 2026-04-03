Man dies at hospital shortly after release from police custody, JSO investigating

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died shortly after he was released from police custody.

JSO said Francisco Juan Torres Torres, 64, died Friday.

He was originally arrested on Dec. 30 on the following charges:

Operating While Driver’s License Revoked for Habitual Traffic Offense

Resisting Officer without Violence

Improper Display of Tag

No Motor Vehicle Registration

No Proof of Insurance

Operating Loud Stereo

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On Feb. 17, court records show Torres Torres was sentenced to four months in jail with credit for 49 days served.

Torres Torres was taken to the hospital on Monday “after he appeared to suffer a medical issue,” JSO said in a news release. “He remained under the hospital’s care until his death.”

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On Thursday, Torres Torres was released from police custody. Duval County court records show an “order authorizing early release” was issued Thursday for Torres Torres.

On Friday, JSO said detectives were notified that Torres Torres had died.

JSO said no foul play is suspected at this time in Torres Torres’ death and it is waiting for the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office to learn his cause of death.

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