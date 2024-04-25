2024 Tenikka’s Books for Kids: More than 8,500 books donated to Jacksonville Public Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The final count is in! More than 8,500 books were donated to the 2024 Tenikka’s Books for Kids book drive in March!

Children and families will the get books for free in just a few weeks during the Jacksonville Public Library’s summer reading program.

Tenikka’s Books for Kids was launched in 2018 and has collected more than 30,000 books for local children.

Thank you for your amazing support!

