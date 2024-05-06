Make-A-Wish’s Walk For Wishes event raises over $126K

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The 2024 Fields Auto Group Jacksonville Walk For Wishes on Friday raised over $126,000 that will be used to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan emceed the family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

The event happened on Friday at the Seawalk Pavilion at Jacksonville Beach, and the money will go to helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation grant its wishes to sick children in the area.

Walk For Wishes

