Juveniles arrested after chase, crash in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A Glynn County Police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle Tuesday that was reported stolen when the driver fled prompting a chase. The incident took place at about 5:49 pm. in the Golden Isles Parkway area and concluded at the intersection of Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road.

The vehicle involved in the pursuit had been reported stolen earlier on July 14, a Glynn County police news release states. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle reached high speeds and was driven recklessly, the news release states.

The chase ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into three other vehicles at Golden Isles Parkway and Canal Road. Following the collision, both occupants fled from the scene on foot, police said.

Responding officers quickly apprehended two juveniles. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation before being turned over to the juvenile justice system. The driver was later taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center. The juvenile driver faces multiple charges, including Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Hit and Run, Obstruction, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and Driving Without a Valid License. The juvenile passenger was charged with Obstruction.

Both juveniles were processed into the juvenile justice system. The juvenile driver was transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

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