First Alert Weather: Turning up the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A few widely scattered storms into early this evening then clearing skies overnight.

The rest of the week will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach well into the 90s & feel like temps. 102-107.

Afternoon storms will begin to increase again over the weekend.

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Tropics:

Tropical storm Bertha is over the NE Gulf & moving slowly northwest. The storm will move along the Gulf coast this week with a few bands of heavy rain & gusty winds. The core of heaviest rain & strongest winds will largely remain offshore to the south of the center. No other areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered storms early… clearing overnight. Low: 77

Widely scattered storms early… clearing overnight. Low: 77 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95

Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75

Mostly clear. Low: 75 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 76/95

Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 76/95 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/95

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/95 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/91

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/91 MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 76/94

Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 76/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon t’storm. 77/96

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