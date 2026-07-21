First Alert Weather: Turning up the heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few widely scattered storms into early this evening then clearing skies overnight.
- The rest of the week will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach well into the 90s & feel like temps. 102-107.
- Afternoon storms will begin to increase again over the weekend.
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Tropics:
- Tropical storm Bertha is over the NE Gulf & moving slowly northwest. The storm will move along the Gulf coast this week with a few bands of heavy rain & gusty winds. The core of heaviest rain & strongest winds will largely remain offshore to the south of the center. No other areas of concern across the Atlantic. Next name: “Cristobal”.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Widely scattered storms early… clearing overnight. Low: 77
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 95
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 75
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 96
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 76/95
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/95
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/91
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 76/94
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon t’storm. 77/96
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood