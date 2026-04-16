Middleburg man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges, sheriff’s office says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested for intentionally viewing child sexual abuse material in Middleburg on Thursday, says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, the SWAT team served a search warrant at a residence on Orchid Ave in Middleburg. Detectives started their investigation after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Child sexual abuse material with computer-generated child sexual abuse material was found during the investigation. Due to the result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained a search warrant conducted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, with assistance from the North Florida INTERCEPT task force and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).

CCSO says the occupants of the residence were interviewed as the residence was processed for evidence. Probable cause was developed to arrest 39-year-old Tracy Dean Burke for 10 counts of knowingly possessing and intentionally viewing child sexual abuse material.

Burke was booked into the Clay County Jail. This is an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information that might help with the investigation to contact Detective Lance Parker at lparker@claysheriff.com or by phone at 904-264-6512. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers by dialing **TIPS or by submitting a tip through the SaferWatch app.

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