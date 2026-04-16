Four years later, family still demanding answers for former Raines High School football player

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — May will mark four years since Rashaud Fields was shot and killed just hours after his Raines High School graduation. His murder remains unsolved.

Thursday, community members, city leaders and family members came together to remember Rashaud at a vigil in his honor.

Fields was a Raines High School football player who was set to attend Keiser University to continue his football career.

“Everyone still fighting for justice,” Janice Fields, his mother, said.

She and many who knew him said they remember him as someone who would light up a room and make you laugh.

“Rashaud will make you laugh until your stomach hurt, that just was Rashaud,” Fields said.

District 10 councilwoman Ju’colby Pittman says it’s important for her to speak up about crime issues, but also honor the success that comes from Raines High School and its students. Pittman, his friends and family are asking anyone with information to report tips to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“How would you feel if it was you, if it was your family member?” Saray Green, a close friend of Fields, asked.

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