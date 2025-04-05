Florida allowing license-free freshwater fishing all weekend long

Florida Fish and Wildlife is making fishing accessible for all people in the state through another weekend of free freshwater fishing.

On April 5th and 6th, recreational freshwater fishing will be allowed for anyone, even those without a license.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

FWC’s website says,“License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don’t yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license.”

All other rules like seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

This year, there is one other license-free weekend for freshwater fishing. That will be held on the second consecutive Saturday and Sunday this June.

To see a list of FWC’s best places to fish in Northeast Florida, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

If you’d prefer to saltwater fish, license-free days are scheduled for the following times:

First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

First Saturday in September

Saturday following Thanksgiving

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.