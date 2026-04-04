Harveys Supermarket closes two Jacksonville locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Harveys Supermarkets are closing in Jacksonville in mid-May: the store at 201 W. 48th Street and the one at 49 Arlington Road South.

A statement from Meredith Hurley, Senior Director of Communications and Community for The Winn-Dixie Company, said the closures are part of the company’s “ongoing efforts to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of our business.”

She said, “Transformation sometimes requires difficult decisions, and in certain cases, this can mean closing stores when it’s necessary to support the future success of our company. We understand the impact this decision has on our associates and are committed to supporting them through this transition. Associates who wish to continue their careers with Winn-Dixie may apply for open positions at nearby stores, and eligible associates who do not transfer will receive severance.”

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The Winn-Dixie Company is also converting seven Harveys Supermarkets to Winn-Dixies. Those locations are 5909 University Blvd. West and 5250 Moncrief Road West.

Hurley said, “We will continue to share updates as each location moves through its transition. Our priority remains on building a strong future for our company and to provide the high level of quality and service our customers expect and deserve. We appreciate the support of our associates, customers and the First Coast community.”

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