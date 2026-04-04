Dice game leads to shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s is recovering from a gunshot wound he received outside a Northside motel.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the shooting on the 1000 block of Golfair Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was playing a game of dice outside a motel when he was shot. He was taken to a local hospital. He’s expected to recover.

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After the shooting, the suspect and all the witnesses ran away.

Detectives are now looking to see if they can find surveillance video that can lead them to the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

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