Sargent Fire remains 50% contained near Georgia-Florida line, officials say

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: As of Saturday evening, the Florida Forest Service says that the Sargent Fire remains 50% contained at 2,712 acres. Firefighters have successfully created containment lines along the majority of the fire’s perimeter, authorities say.

The Forest Service expects weather conditions to remain favorable for fire suppression in the coming days as crews continue to work.

Although no homes are threatened at this time, authorities advise residents to remain aware and expect to see and smell smoke.

Ga-94 and Fla-2 remain closed between Fargo and Moniac.

Those on the roads in the areas of Fargo, Homerville and Statenville are urged to stay cautious, turn on low beam headlights and drive slowly if encountering smoke.

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The majority of the wildfire that started on Thursday at the Georgia-Florida line is burning in Florida with some impact in South Georgia, says the Georgia Forestry Commission and the U.S. Forest Service.

As of Saturday morning, the Sargent Fire remains at approximately 2,720 acres and is 50% contained following improved mapping. Action News Jax told you Friday that the fire was half-contained.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says a Unified Type 3 Incident Management Team is being established and will assume command of the fire Saturday evening. Also, they report that at this time, no structures are threatened, but smoke continues to impact nearby communities.

Road closures remain in effect, and aircraft will continue to operate in the area.

Both the Georgia Forestry Commission and Florida State Forestry officials encourage those who are nearby to stay aware of changing conditions, follow local officials for road closures, and be cautious when travelling in low-visibility conditions.

Wildfire that started on Thursday at the Georgia-Florida line

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