UPDATE: Wildfire at Florida-Georgia state line half contained

A wildfire at the Florida-Georgia line is now half contained, state forestry officials confirm. The Sargent Fire was measured at approximately 2,720 acres as of around 6 p.m. on Friday.

At around noon on Friday, Action News Jax reported that the fire had grown to 4,000 acres.

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the majority of the fire is in Baker County, Florida and no structures are currently threatened.

The Georgia Forestry Commission and the Florida Forest Service are managing the blaze under a unified effort. Multiple “strike teams” are deployed and will be actively working on the fire through the night.

Smoke from the fire is expected to continue impacting nearby communities. The Georgia Forestry Commission encouraged area residents to remain aware of changing conditions and follow local officials for updates regarding safety or potential road closures.

The Georgia Forestry Commission stated that additional updates will be provided as needed.

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