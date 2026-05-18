Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to downtown Jacksonville this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is returning to downtown Jacksonville from May 21–24, bringing four days of free live music and events to downtown.
Events will take place at Ford on Bay, the Florida Theatre, and Riverfront Plaza.
Here are some of the events happening throughout the weekend:
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Thursday, May 21, Florida Theatre:
- Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition
Friday, May 22, Ford on Bay:
- John Lumpkin II
- Butcher Brown
- Ghost-Note
- Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton
Friday, May 22, Riverfront Plaza:
- DJ NICKFRESH
- Raisin Cake Orchestra
- Marcus Click Quintet
- Ramona + the Riot
Saturday, May 23, Ford on Bay:
- Kim Scott
- Eliane Elias, The Art of Bossa Nova
- Sheila E. & The E-Train
- esperanza spalding
- Andra Day
Saturday, May 23, Riverfront Plaza:
- DJ Al Pete
- Douglas Anderson Jazz Combo
- Taylor Roberts Quintet
- The Kats Downstairs
- Free Jazz Jam Session
Sunday, May 24, Ford on Bay:
- Piano Competition Winner
- Moonchild
- Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph
- Kamasi Washington
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Sunday, May 24, Riverfront Plaza:
- DJ Papi Disco
- Beckett Miles Trio
- Pivotal Ascension
- LPT
For more information and show times, find the full schedule available at JacksonvilleJazzFest.com.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.