Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to downtown Jacksonville this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is returning to downtown Jacksonville from May 21–24, bringing four days of free live music and events to downtown.

Events will take place at Ford on Bay, the Florida Theatre, and Riverfront Plaza.

Here are some of the events happening throughout the weekend:

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Thursday, May 21, Florida Theatre:

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition

Friday, May 22, Ford on Bay:

John Lumpkin II

Butcher Brown

Ghost-Note

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton

Friday, May 22, Riverfront Plaza:

DJ NICKFRESH

Raisin Cake Orchestra

Marcus Click Quintet

Ramona + the Riot

Saturday, May 23, Ford on Bay:

Kim Scott

Eliane Elias, The Art of Bossa Nova

Sheila E. & The E-Train

esperanza spalding

Andra Day

Saturday, May 23, Riverfront Plaza:

DJ Al Pete

Douglas Anderson Jazz Combo

Taylor Roberts Quintet

The Kats Downstairs

Free Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, May 24, Ford on Bay:

Piano Competition Winner

Moonchild

Galactic featuring Jelly Joseph

Kamasi Washington

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

Sunday, May 24, Riverfront Plaza:

DJ Papi Disco

Beckett Miles Trio

Pivotal Ascension

LPT

For more information and show times, find the full schedule available at JacksonvilleJazzFest.com.

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