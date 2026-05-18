Jaguars Foundation launches inaugural Sports + Culture Speakers Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars Foundation is launching its inaugural Sports + Culture Speakers Series, presented by Miller Electric. The series will feature key team leadership across two separate events on June 2 and June 3. The events follow a successful 2025 season where the Jaguars secured 13 wins, generating excitement around the team and its leadership.

The series offers opportunities to hear from the Jaguars’ top business and football minds. All proceeds from the events will benefit the Jaguars Foundation and its mission of building a better Jacksonville.

The series will feature intimate events that include dinner, drinks and a panel discussion with team executives. Panel discussions will be moderated by Jaguars media talent. Attendees will also have an opportunity to submit questions to be asked prior to the events.The first event, on June 2, will feature Jaguars President Mark Lamping and Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli. It will be held at Argyle Restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach. The second event, on June 3, will host Head Coach Liam Coen and General Manager James Gladstone at the Miller Electric Center.

Tickets for each night cost $500 per person per night. An optional hour-long VIP reception with the speakers precedes the dinner and is available for an additional $75. Tickets are limited and can be purchased on the Jaguars website.

The VIP reception for both evenings begins at 5 p.m., followed by the main event at 6 p.m.

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